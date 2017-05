MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – 33-year-old Marcus Jennings of Wilmer, Ala. died in a late night crash on Alabama 217, Lott Road, Wednesday.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 11 o’clock when Jennings’ 2005 Kia Sorento went off the road, hit a utility pole and flipped. Troopers say Jennings was not wearing aseatbeltt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash was about 8 miles north of Semmes. The investigation continues, but troopers believe speed played a part in the deadly crash.