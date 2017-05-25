WATCH: City To Investigate Driver Speeding in Mobile City Car

On Wednesday, Michael Anderson and his wife were almost hit when a driver in a city vehicle swerved into their lane.

The couple was traveling eastbound on I-10 when they witnessed the vehicle driving in excess of 100 mph and swerving in and out of traffic.

Anderson says there were two small children in the backseat of the car at the time.

News 5 spoke with Public Safety Director James Barber this morning regarding the incident. Barber says his department is going to investigate the incident.

According to Barber, each city vehicle does come with guidelines. This vehicle was a Public Utilities Department vehicle but it is unclear at this time how many violations this vehicle made.