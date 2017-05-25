Surf Conditions Prompt Warning from Gulf Coast Town

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Orange Beach is warning swimmers of dangerous surf conditions ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Orange Beach officials said there have been several individuals that found themselves in trouble in the high surf over the past few days. Luckily, emergency crews were able to safely get everyone back to shore and no injuries have been reported.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue says they have responded to several calls for assistance in the surf over the last 36 hours.

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, fire officials want to remind everyone to pay attention to surf conditions and beach safety warning flags.