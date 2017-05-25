South Alabama Football Schedules Game with Florida in 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars Football team announced Thursday that they will play a SEC powerhouse in the coming years.

The Jags will face off with the Florida Gators in the 2020 season. The match-up, which will be played in Gainesville, Fla., completes a revised 2020 out-of-conference schedule for the Jags.

The Florida match-up replaces a game with Oklahoma State. The Jags have a three game contract with the Cowboys that will begin in 2021 and run through 2023.

The Sun Belt Conference schedule for 2020 has not yet been released, but the Jags out-of-conference schedule is out:

Sept. 5, 2020: South Alabama at Southern Miss

Sept. 12, 2020: Grambling at South Alabama

Sept. 19, 2020: South Alabama at Florida

Sept. 26. 2020: University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) at South Alabama

South Alabama has been successful in the past in their match-ups with SEC teams. Last season, the Jags got their first win over a SEC team when they beat Mississippi State 21-20 in Starkville, Miss. The Jags also played a close game against the Tennessee Volunteers in 2013 that went to overtime in Knoxville, Tenn.