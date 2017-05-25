Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with UPS Truck

Published:

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a UPS truck on Wolf Ridge Road and Pickett Drive. Police say the UPS truck was making a left turn when the speeding motorcycle crashed into it. The biker was killed on the scene.

Police have not released the name of the biker, but friends and family have identified him on a local biker Facebook group as Mack Hutcherson. Family and friends post that he was beheaded in the accident and that they have been haunted by photos of the scene posted to social media. They are asking anyone who’s been posting those to remove them.

 

 

 

