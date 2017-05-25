Mayor of Mobile Announces ‘Ms. Carrie Fisher Day’ Ahead of 2017 Mobicon

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared Saturday, May 27 will be Ms. Carrie Fisher Day, ahead of The Mobile Comic Convention (Mobicon) this weekend.

The proclamation cites Mobicon’s — the oldest pop culture convention in the Port City — near 20-year run, and Carrie Fisher — and her portrayal of the Princess Leia character — as a positive role model for girls and women.

This year’s Mobicon is scheduled for Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. For more information click here.