Mayor of Mobile Announces ‘Ms. Carrie Fisher Day’ Ahead of 2017 Mobicon

By Published: Updated:
Mark Hamill Carrie Fisher Harrison Ford
This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" film, included in the new Blu-ray release of "Star Wars: The Complete Saga" out on Oct. 13, 2015. The new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared Saturday, May 27 will be Ms. Carrie Fisher Day, ahead of The Mobile Comic Convention (Mobicon) this weekend.

The proclamation cites Mobicon’s — the oldest pop culture convention in the Port City — near 20-year run, and Carrie Fisher — and her portrayal of the Princess Leia character — as a positive role model for girls and women.

This year’s Mobicon is scheduled for Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel.  For more information click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s