College Athlete Drowns at Gulf Shores

A Pennsylvania college athlete in Gulf Shores for a meet drowned Wednesday.
Point Park University posted about the loss of student-athlete Tyler Carter.
According to the university’s website: “The Point Park University family is devastated by this loss,” President Paul Hennigan said. “Tyler was more than just an impressive athlete — he was an excellent student and an even better person. Our love, prayers and support are with his family and friends.”
The university’s website goes on to say “Carter, a history major, was a member of Point Park’s Men’s Track and Field team. Ranked No. 4 nationally in the triple jump, he was in Alabama to compete in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship this week and was scheduled to compete Saturday. A native of Penn Hills, Carter graduated from Trinity Christian School and was the son of Shawn and Yvonne Carter.”
Waters have been dangerous on the Gulf Coast this week as we head into Memorial Day weekend, there have been at least 4 rescue attempts in the past two days.