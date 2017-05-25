BREAKING: Old Citronelle Highway House Fire

News 5 is on the scene of a house fire on 9586 Old Citronelle Highway.

That’s in the Georgetown Community between Saraland and Citronell off Highway 45.

Initial reports of the fire came in around 4:45 A.M. Thursday morning.

Georgetown VFD and Turnerville VFD firefighters are on the scene working to control the fire.

The home was fully involved when fire crews arrived to the scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone is inside the residence.

We will continue to update this story during News 5 this Morning.

 

