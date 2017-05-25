BREAKING: Four Victims in I-10 Crash Identified, All From Mobile

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WKRG) — The four victims in Wednesday’s tragic crash on Interstate-10 were all in the same vehicle, and all from Mobile, Alabama.

According to our CBS-affilliate WLOX, the four victims in the crash have been identified as these Mobile residents:

Ruth M. Clark, 55

Takisha Mosley, 43

Jacob Williams, 63

Diane Williams, 57

As we reported on Wednesday, the crash involved two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles. The crumpled cars could be seen on traffic cameras and images taken from the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated. Several major I-10 pile-ups have claimed lives over the last several years across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi.

The accident led to a major traffic buildup on Interstate-10 for several hours. Crews were seen cleaning up debris from the wreck and working to absorb diesel fuel that spilled onto the concrete from one of the tractor trailers.

