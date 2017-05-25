Alabama Inmate Tommy Arthur to be executed ‘within the hour’

ATMORE, AL (WKRG) —- The Supreme Court of the United States has denied an Alabama death row inmate’s 8th stay of execution.

According to WKRG’s sister station WIAT, the order came around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, nearly five hours after he was originally scheduled to die.

Arthur will now be executed ‘within the hour’ by lethal injection at Holman Correctional Facility, according to WIAT’s Stephon Dingle.

Nicknamed the “Houdini of Death Row,” Arthur, 75, has evaded execution seven times prior.

This week, lawyers for Arthur had filed motions arguing Alabama’s method of execution was cruel and unusual, citing the botched execution of Ronald Bert Smith in December 2016.

Stay requests made earlier in the day had been rejected by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and Gov. Kay Ivey.

Arthur was found guilty of killing Troy Wicker Jr. in Muscle Shoals in a 1982 murder-for-hire.