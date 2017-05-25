Alabama inmate asks US Supreme Court for stay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama death row inmate Tommy Arthur is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block his execution set for Thursday night.

Attorneys for Arthur say the court should intervene to consider whether they should have access to a telephone in the execution suite.

They say a string of “botched” executions means defense lawyers should be able to call a court in something goes wrong.

Arthur’s lawyers also have challenged the use of the sedative midazolam during the execution. They argue the inmate could feel pain because the drug isn’t effective.

The 75-year-old Arthur was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire slaying of Troy Wicker. Courts have intervened seven previous execution dates that were set for Arthur.