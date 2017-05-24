Three Arrests Made in Connection to Manchester Bombing

Police in south Manchester have arrested three men in connection to the bombing at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert. They do not believe the attacker acted alone.

According to the New York Times, the arrests were made Wednesday while forces were conducting raids.

These latest arrests come after a 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

The suicide bomber who executed Monday’s attack has since been identified as Salman Abedi.

Security has been beefed up throughout the area as Prime Minister Theresa May elevated the threat level from severe to critical.

More than 3,500 military personnel have been patrolling the streets in crowded areas.

At least 22 people were killed in Monday nights attack and more than 60 others were injured.

 

