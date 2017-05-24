TAKE 5: Serda’s Coffee Company’s Sriracha Shrimp Tacos

Contact phone number for use on-air: 251-517-3963
Website for information: http://www.serdas.com
Recipe:
Marinate shrimp in Sriracha & olive oil overnight.
Crème Frieche:
* 1 cup whipped cream
* 2 tablespoon buttermilk
Combine, cover & let stand overnight
Avocado Pico de Gallo:
* 1 avocado diced
* 1 roma tomato diced
* ¼ jalapeno diced
* 1 oz. chopped cilantro
* Juice of 1 lime
* Salt & pepper
Lime Cilantro Cole Slaw:
In a blender, blend together
* 1 oz. chopped cilantro
* Salt & pepper
* Lime juice of 2 limes
* 1 tablespoon sugar
* 7 tablespoon Olive oil
* 3 ½ vinegar
Add shredded cabbage and mix.