TAKE 5: Serda’s Coffee Company’s Sriracha Shrimp Tacos

By Published: Updated:

Contact phone number for use on-air: 251-517-3963
Website for information: http://www.serdas.com

Recipe:
Marinate shrimp in Sriracha & olive oil overnight.
Crème Frieche:

* 1 cup whipped cream

* 2 tablespoon buttermilk

Combine, cover & let stand overnight

Avocado Pico de Gallo:

* 1 avocado diced

* 1 roma tomato diced

* ¼ jalapeno diced

* 1 oz. chopped cilantro

* Juice of 1 lime

* Salt & pepper

Lime Cilantro Cole Slaw:

In a blender, blend together

* 1 oz. chopped cilantro

* Salt & pepper

* Lime juice of 2 limes

* 1 tablespoon sugar

* 7 tablespoon Olive oil

* 3 ½ vinegar

Add shredded cabbage and mix.

