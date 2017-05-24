TAKE 5: Naman’s Catering’s Grilled Salmon with Sweet Corn and Avocado Salad

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Corn and Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

Salmon

4 salmon fillets (6 to 8 ounces each)

canola cooking spray

clash of salt and pepper

Sweet Corn and Avocado Salad

4 ears fresh corn, removed from cob

1/2 small ripe avocado diced

1/4 cup small red onion diced

1/2 cup grape tomato, halved

1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

4 tablespoons champagne vinegar

4 tablespoon red wine vinegar

7 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Combine salad of corn, avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, vinegars and olive oil in a bowl and gently toss together.

Set aside.

Spray salmon fillets with cooking spray, then season with salt and pepper.

Place salmon on preheated grill (skin side up) in “two o’clock” position.

After about 2 minutes, turn to salmon to “ten o’clock” position for additional 2 minutes. Flip salmon and cook an additional 4-5 minutes.

Cover with aluminum pan if necessary to cook thoroughly.

Remove salmon from grill and serve immediately atop or with corn and avocado salad.

Serves 4