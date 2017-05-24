TAKE 5: Bay Gourmet Catering’s Grilled Oysters and Bacon

RECIPE:

Grilled Oysters and Grilled Bacon

4 Dozen Oysters

One dozen cleaned oyster shells

2 tablespoons fresh chopped garlic

4 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire

2 pounds of good quality bacon, not thin cut

Skewers soaked in water

1/2 cup of molasses

1/3 cup of balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Fresh chopped rosemary

Heat charcoal grid and place a saucepan on top of the grill. Place garlic, butter and Worcestershire in saucepan and allow to melt and mix together. Place cleaned oyster shells on the grill and remove the ones that crack. Allow the shells to get hot– about 10 minutes. Using long tongs, dunk each oyster in the saucepan mixture and then place on the grill and cook to desired temp. When

edges start to curt. The oysters are ready. Pull oysters off of the shells and serve with saltine crackers, cocktail sauce, hot sauce and lemon slices.

Preheat oven to 400. Place bacon in single layer and bake until the bacon is not fully cooked, where it can still bend.

Remove the bacon and allow to cool. Skewer the bacon strips and place on a baking sheet. Mix molasses, balsamic, cayenne(optional) and fresh rosemary. Place the skewered bacon on the grill and baste it with the molasses mixture until the bacon gets crispy. Remove and serve.