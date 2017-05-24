Justice Department: Sessions Omitted Foreign Contacts From Filing

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on a security clearance form meetings he had as a senator last year with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador.

But spokesman Ian Prior says an FBI employee assigned to help with the form, known as an SF-86, said those encounters didn’t have to be included as routine contacts as part of Sessions’ Senate job. Prior says the form was filled out in late November.

Sessions recused himself in March from an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election following the revelation of two previously undisclosed encounters with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

CNN first reported the omission.