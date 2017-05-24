Sessions Back in the South Thursday

Memphis, TN (WKRG)

Former Alabama Senator and now US Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Memphis Thursday. According to a news release:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, on THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2017, to speak with federal, state and local law enforcement about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety.

The meeting will be Thursday morning at 10 at US District Court on Main Street. Sessions has been doing a series of occasional news conferences across the country promoting the DOJ’s policies on law enforcement.