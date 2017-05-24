ONLY ON FIVE: Inside Look at Major Undercover Narcotics Operation

When Mobile Police officers surrounded a home on 1010 Baltimore street and arrested 32-year-old Cochise Pettway on felony drug charges, it was the result of multiple months of preparation.

“There are a number of different things that drive us to a particular area. Typically it’s complaints we get from citizens that say, ‘hey what can you do to give us some relief?” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said about what sparked “Operation City Heat.”

1010 Baltimore Street was one of 6 target locations, and Pettway was one of 12 people police were looking for. The numbers haven’t yet come in from the operation.

Battiste said officers started making controlled drug buys in the first precinct after noticing a trend of violent crimes and citizen complaints.

News 5 shadowed officers as they made one of their final run-throughs before the raid to give you a close-up look at the dangerous job, undetected by the public.

