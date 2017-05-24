More Sewage Spills After Recent Rain

By Published:

The Mobile County Health Department is alerting people after several raw sewage spills due to recent rain.  In Mobile, an estimated 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled and affected Eslava and Three-Mile Creeks.

Here are the locations:

In Baldwin County, health officials in Robertsdale say between 10,000 and 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Rock Creek when a lift station overflowed.

With raw sewage spills seemingly commonplace after heavy rainfalls, environmental groups like Mobile Baykeeper have joined forces with others and called for better communication from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.  The groups created a map to show where and how often the spills happen.  You can find it on Mobile Baykeeper’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s