More Sewage Spills After Recent Rain

The Mobile County Health Department is alerting people after several raw sewage spills due to recent rain. In Mobile, an estimated 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled and affected Eslava and Three-Mile Creeks.

Here are the locations:

In Baldwin County, health officials in Robertsdale say between 10,000 and 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Rock Creek when a lift station overflowed.

With raw sewage spills seemingly commonplace after heavy rainfalls, environmental groups like Mobile Baykeeper have joined forces with others and called for better communication from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The groups created a map to show where and how often the spills happen. You can find it on Mobile Baykeeper’s website.