Foley Elementary School Second Graders on Kidcam

It was a sunny day in Foley when I spoke to the 3nd grade students at Foley Elementary. They were excited about the weather- or maybe just excited that tomorrow is their last day of school. We made weather in the gym. I had lots of help from Shyla, Lyric, Colton, Emily, Frederick, Mallie, Lilly, Neveah, Brandon, and Jade. They are all smarter in weather and they get the “Alan Sealls of Approval”, as do Ms. Williams and the other 2nd grade teachers.

They can become even smarter by checking the weather resources here at http://wkrg.com/category/weather-education/