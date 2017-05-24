ECSO: Man shot near Oakwood Terrace Apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was shot near the Oakwood Terrace Apartments complex Wednesday afternoon, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call about a shooting near Truman Avenue and Warehouse Lane around 3:22 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, no suspects have been named. Anyone with information should call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at (850) 433-7867.