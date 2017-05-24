BREAKING: CAPTURED, Man Wanted In Connection With Missing Teen Case

Slideshow: Manhunt for Man Wanted For Questioning in Missing Teen Case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Matthew Moberg 2014 mug shot Source: MCSO Brian Parker Source: MCSO

UPDATE 2:25 PM: Deputies tracked Moberg down in a home near the original search scene. He had gotten inside a neighbor’s home.

News 5’s Allen Carter was there LIVE on Facebook as deputies and at least one K-9 went inside the home and brought Moberg out. Moberg was bleeding from his arm. Allen Carter reported during his Facebook LIVE story that it appeared the K9 officer had bitten the suspect.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County deputies are involved in an active manhunt for a convicted felon they were trying to question in the case of a missing teen.

Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted about the missing teen, asking for the public’s help. The post reads:

MCSO is looking for a missing juvenile Brian Parker. Any contact please call our dispatch at 251-574-8633″

Deputies investigating the case went to speak with Matthew Moberg about the case. Moberg plead guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence was split by 17 years suspended and 3 years to serve with 5 years on probation after release.

When deputies arrived at Moberg’s workplace he took off running. An active manhunt is going on now in the Semmes area.

