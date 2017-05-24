Blue Angels Plane Headed to TN for Kuss Memorial

A Blue Angels replica jet from Pensacola is on its way to Tennessee to honor Captain Jeff Kuss. He’s the Blue Angels pilot killed in a fiery crash last June in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The plane will be the centerpiece for the Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial in Smyrna. The town of Smyrna posted several pictures to its Facebook page with the message, “The plane is loaded and is expected to arrive in Smyrna on Thursday between 11:00 and 1:00PM. The public is invited to welcome the plane’s arrival to Smyrna by lining up along Lowry Street as it heads north on Lowry St from I-840 towards the Smyrna Airport.”

In honor of the one-year anniversary of his death, Smyrna announced plans to build an illuminated memorial in Kuss’ honor at Lee Victory Recreation Park.

The National Naval Aviation Museum is providing the recently retired Blue Angel F/A-18C-25-MC Hornet aircraft, which will depict Captain Kuss’ plane number, on permanent loan to Smyrna.

The city is hoping to raise $1,000,000 for the cause. Below are all the ways to donate:

Text “Jeff” to 71777

Click here to donate online

In person cash/checks at Town Hall, 315 S. Lowry Street in Smyrna

Franklin Synergy Bank, 724 President Place in Smyrna

Three levels of personalized pavers are available for purchase with your donation. All or part of your gift may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.