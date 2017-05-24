Another Hurricane Season Forecast – What Does it Mean?

The 2017 Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, and the official start is less than 10 days away.

Typically, many different agencies and outlets will release their hurricane season outlook this time of year.

The first was Colorado State, which is calling for a slightly below season when compared to averages with 11 named storms — 4 hurricanes with the expectation that 2 will become major hurricanes.

The most recent forecast was put out by the weather company, also known as The Weather Channel. This differs from the Colorado State by calling for a near or slightly above average season. They are forecasting 14 named storms, and 7 hurricanes with the expectation that 3 will become major hurricanes.

While seasonal outlooks are useful and have gotten better, it really doesn’t matter when it comes to OUR hurricane season.

Any seasonal forecast cannot tell where and when a storm will occur, especially since the forecast area is also much larger than you might think. The forecast looks at the entire Atlantic Basin. We simply do not have the knowledge and technology to tell where a storm will be.

Seasonal forecasts do provide some useful data for meteorologists, but to the public, it really doesn’t have any bearing.

Every year, there is a chance a storm may form and eventually a hurricane will move into our area: Will it be this year? There is no way to say for sure, but it’s a reminder that regardless what the forecast says, make sure you prepare.

Make sure you tune in this Friday night at 6:30 p.m. (Central time) for our special: Hurricane Simple Safety. We will tell you what you should know and remind you of a few things to consider when making your own preparations.

National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration will be releasing their hurricane season forecast tomorrow.