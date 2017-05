TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WKRG) – Greg Goff has been dismissed as the head baseball coach at the University of Alabama, according to a report from affiliate CBS 42 in Birmingham.

Per a report by the Tuscaloosa News on Tuesday, Goff told select returning players that their scholarships were being revoked, which goes against a NCAA rule that states all Power 5 schools must honor all scholarships.

The Crimson Tide struggled in Goff’s first season, going 5-24-1 in SEC play.