4 Dead in Rollover Crash on I-10 Near Gautier, Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Four people were killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Gautier, Mississippi, according to a report from WLOX-TV who talked to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement officials advise that four cars were involved in the crash near mile marker 62 on I-10. At this time, both westbound lanes are blocked on the interstate and traffic is being diverted.

Two helicopters were called in the emergency response. At this time, it is unknown how many other injuries.

An alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews are also dealing with diesel fuel spilled on the roadway. MDOT says traffic in the area could be delayed for up to two hours.