Volunteers Fit Hundreds of Children for Bicycle Helmets

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Over 800 young students in northwest Florida were fitted for a bike helmet Tuesday morning.

The event is taking place at Hellen Caro Elementary School in Pensacola, Fla.

The helmet fitting comes one week after one of their classmates was killed when she was hit by a car while riding her bike in a nearby neighborhood.

The idea behind the helmet fitting came from volunteers in the community. They wanted to sponsor the event before the students went on summer break where they will undoubtedly use their bicycles more.

News Five’s Katrice Nolan is covering the event on Merlin Road and will have more tonight on News Five at 6:00.