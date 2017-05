Mobile, AL (WKRG) Mobile Police are investigating a serious crash on Leroy Stevens Road, near O’Rourke Elementary School. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Spokesman Steve Huffman, two vehicles were involved in the Tuesday evening accident on Leroy Stevens, between Pine West Avenue and Yorkhaven Road.

Huffman tells News 5, one person was trapped in each vehicle. He says the victims are in serious condition.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.