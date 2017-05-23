Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) – A north Alabama teacher has turned herself in to law enforcement after being charged with sexual misconduct involving a high school student.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell tells local media that investigators were tipped that 27-year-old Taylor Brooks Boyles had been engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a Lawrence County High School student.

She’s charged with engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Boyles was released from jail after posting $10,000 bail.

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith says county school officials were told about the allegations May 18. They then notified Mitchell, who began investigating.

Smith says Broyles is on paid leave pending the investigation’s outcome. The superintendent says the incidents didn’t happen on school property.

