Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Heavy rain has been drenching Mobile County throughout the morning commute. It may have already led to at least one crash on I-10 Westbound this morning near the Wallace Tunnel. We’ve checked out spots along the causeway, Prichard and Saraland this morning.

You’ll want to give yourself more time as you get ready to head out this morning. Traffic backups, especially around the I-10 corridor are possible.