Police say 7 killed and 35 Injured in Bus Crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Dubai police say seven people have been killed and 35 injured when a bus crashed into a truck on one of the sheikhdom’s main highways.

Police say the crash took place on Tuesday morning on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after one of the bus’ tires burst. Investigators say the bus driver lost control and smashed into a truck.

The crash trapped some of the injured inside of the bus. Video posted online by Dubai police showed rescuers cutting through the bus to reach those hurt.

Serious traffic crashes with multiple fatalities are rare in Dubai, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates. However, drivers routinely speed and tailgate others on the country’s multi-lane thoroughfares.

