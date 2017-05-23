MUST SEE: Deputies Searching for “Meat Packers” Seen Stealing from Greer’s

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video showing suspects stealing meat from a local grocery store.

The “meat packers,” as deputies describe them, are seen in the middle of an isle at the Greer’s Market on Dauphin Island Parkway with a collection of food items. The man is then seen packing multiple meat products into his pants and jacket.

As posted on Facebook by deputies, the crime occurred on April 19 at 1:15pm.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals are asked to call 251-574-8633 or you can report anonymously at www.mobileso.com/report-a-crime/