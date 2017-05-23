MPD Releases Identity in “Suspicious” Homicide on Airport Blvd.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released the identity of the body discovered Friday evening in a death that’s being ruled a homicide.

Investigators say 63-year-old James Hipp was the man found on the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard around 6:53pm on Friday. Hipp’s body was “severely decomposed” and the death was “suspicious,” according to a press release from Mobile Police.

The identity, cause, and manner of death are pending autopsy.

We are working to gather more information. Details tonight on News 5.