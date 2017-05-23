Motorcycle hit scooter, fisherman in crash that killed 3

By Published:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a motorcycle plowed into a scooter and then hit a man fishing on a South Florida bridge in a pre-dawn crash that killed three people.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman says the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway that links Miami and Miami Beach.

The Miami Herald reports that the motorcycle hit the scooter while both were traveling east and then struck the fisherman. The two drivers died at the scene. The fisherman died later at a hospital.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

The causeway’s east lanes were closed for hours Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s