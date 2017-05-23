Motorcycle hit scooter, fisherman in crash that killed 3

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a motorcycle plowed into a scooter and then hit a man fishing on a South Florida bridge in a pre-dawn crash that killed three people.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman says the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway that links Miami and Miami Beach.

The Miami Herald reports that the motorcycle hit the scooter while both were traveling east and then struck the fisherman. The two drivers died at the scene. The fisherman died later at a hospital.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

The causeway’s east lanes were closed for hours Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.