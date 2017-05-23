Manchester Bombing Victims are Slowly being Identified

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 who died in the Manchester bombing.

Earlier a school in northern England identified one of the victims as Georgina Callander, a former pupil.

Peter Rawlinson, deputy of the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, northwest of Manchester, told The Associated Press that the school confirmed Callander’s death with members of her family.

Medical officials say 12 children under the age of 16 were among those injured in the Islamic suicide bombing attack.

David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service, told reporters Tuesday that the children were among those taken to hospitals after the explosion at Manchester Arena Monday night, where scores of teenagers and youngsters were attending an Ariana Grande concert.