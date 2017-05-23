LCS 12 Completes Acceptance Trials; Austal Updates Ship Production

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile’s largest industrial employer, Austal USA, announced Tuesday that LCS 12 successfully completed acceptance trials earlier this month.

LCS 12, which is also known as USS Omaha, completed the trials in the Gulf of Mexico on May 12. LCS 12 is the sixth Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) built at the Mobile-based company.

The acceptance trials include intense comprehensive tests of the vessel, which allows Austal the ability to demonstrate the ship for the U.S. Navy. LCS 12 will be delivered to the Navy later this summer.

“Austal has achieved and maintained incredible momentum that positions us well into the future. We are excited that these ships are joining the fleet,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle in a press release.

Austal also provided News 5 an update on the current production of LCS vessels.

LCS 12 (USS Omaha): completed acceptance trials and will be delivered to the U.S. Navy later this summer.

LCS 14 (USS Manchester): preparing for acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico within the next few weeks.

LCS 16 (USS Tulsa): slate to begin acceptance trials at the end of 2017.

LCS 18 (USS Charleston): final assembly currently underway at the shipyard in Mobile, Ala.

LCS 20 (USS Cincinnati): also under final assembly in the shipyard.

LCS 22 (USS Kansas City): modules are currently under construction in Austal’s module manufacturing facility.

LCS 24 (USS Oakland): the first pieces of aluminum on the ship will be cut tomorrow.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of this talented team of men and women who achieved another major milestone in the LCS program,” added Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle.

On Facebook, Austal uploaded video of LCS 12 performing the sea trials in the Gulf of Mexico.