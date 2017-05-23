Home Security Camera Catches Burglar

Walton County Deputies have arrested a man who they say was caught on a home security camera stealing items while the homeowner watched on a home security camera.

Walton County Sherrif Michael Adkinson issued the following press release:

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Defuniak Street in Choctaw Beach following a 911 call from the homeowner. He told dispatchers he was watching someone burglarizing his home.

When deputies arrived, they took Christopher Jones, 34, into custody. Jones’ vehicle was parked in the backyard with the gate closed. Jones entered the residence without permission and removed the screen doors on the patio to get inside the home. He also went into the shed by removing the door and took tools from inside.

Jones’ vehicle was full of items belonging to the victim. The total value was estimated at $700. There were also items gathered up in the house Jones had not had a chance to take. A television was on the floor by the back door along with a box of electronics in the kitchen, which had not yet been removed. In the box of electronics was the camera system he unplugged. The total value of these items was $1600.

“Fortunately, the homeowner had already been alerted to him being inside,” said Sheriff Adkinson. “He unplugged them too late.”

Jones is charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft more than $300, but less than $5,000. He is currently being held at the Walton County Jail.