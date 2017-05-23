Google Fiber to make announcement about Huntsville service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Google Fiber representatives are scheduled to make an announcement about the service in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday.

The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be attended by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Google Fiber CEO Greg McCray and Huntsville Utilities leadership. A news release says the announcement will be “one of (Google Fiber’s) largest announcements in Huntsville to date.”

Battle announced in February 2016 that the high-speed fiber optic internet and television service would expand to the city.

