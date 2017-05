Related Coverage Mobile Fugitive Goes on Facebook Live to Taunt Officers

Darius Thames, A.K.A. “Etoe Da Shooter”, wanted by Mobile Police on a robbery charge, has established a GoFund me page to raise money to either flee the city or hire a “nice lawyer” The page was created early Tuesday Morning and on it he claims the police are trying to “pin a robbery” on him.

He has set a goal of $10,000 to “help me escape this racist city or at least raise enough money for a nice lawyer, and bond money!! Thank y’all so much!!”

There have no donations as of this writing.