Congressman Byrne Hosts Telephone Town Hall, Office Hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lower Alabama congressman Bradley Byrne is continuing his mission to be one of the most reachable people in Washington D.C.
Tuesday night, Rep. Byrne will host a telephone town hall that will allow his constituents to call a toll-free number to ask questions and talk about people’s concerns.
The call begins at 7:15 p.m. (CT). To participate in the call, you must call 877-229-8493 and enter the access code: 112496.
Along with the telephone town hall, staff members from Byrne’s office will also be holding open office hours the next two days in six different counties in lower Alabama.
Here is a list of the upcoming office hour opening:
Baldwin County
Thursday, May 25
- 9:00 am to 10:00 am: Fairhope City Hall
- 10:30 am to 11:30 am: Daphne City Hall
- 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Spanish Fort City Hall
Clarke County
Wednesday, May 24
- 11:30 am – 12:30 pm: Grove Hill Town Hall
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: White Smith Memorial Library in Jackson
Escambia County
Wednesday, May 24
- 9:00 am to 10:00 am: Atmore City Hall
- 10:30 am – 11:00 am: Flomaton City Hall
- 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm: Brewton City Hall
- 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm: East Brewton City Hall
Mobile County
Thursday, May 25
- 11:00 am – 12:00 noon: Citronelle City Hall
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Satsuma City Hall
- 3:30 – 4:30 pm: Bayou La Batre City Hall
Monroe County
Wednesday, May 24
- 9:30 – 10:30 am: Monroeville City Hall
Washington County
Wednesday, May 24
- 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Washington County Public Library in Chatom
Thursday, May 25
- 9:30 am – 10:30 am: McIntosh Town Hall