CAPTURED: Etoe Da Shooter Taken To Jail

Update: 9:45pm

Mobile Police escorted Darius Thames, also known as “Etoe da Shooter” out of police headquarters around 9:30pm Tuesday night. News 5’s Allen Carter was there as Thames talked to news crews as he walked to a waiting police car.

8:00pm

The robbery suspect Darius Thames, also known as “Etoe Da Shooter”, has been captured by Mobile Police Tuesday evening.

Thames was arrested in the Trinity Gardens community at Ruby and First Street.

