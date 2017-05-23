CAPTURED: Etoe Da Shooter Taken To Jail

Update: 9:45pm
Mobile Police escorted Darius Thames, also known as “Etoe da Shooter” out of police headquarters around 9:30pm Tuesday night. News 5’s Allen Carter was there as Thames talked to news crews as he walked to a waiting police car.
8:00pm
The robbery suspect Darius Thames, also known as “Etoe Da Shooter”, has been captured by Mobile Police Tuesday evening.
News five was the only station there when Thames was arrested in the Trinity Gardens community at Ruby and First Street. Allen Carter broke the news live on Facebook. Be sure to join us live at 10:00 for the latest.
