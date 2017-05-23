CAPTURED: Etoe Da Shooter Taken To Jail

By Published: Updated:

Update: 9:45pm

Mobile Police escorted Darius Thames, also known as “Etoe da Shooter” out of police headquarters around 9:30pm Tuesday night. News 5’s Allen Carter was there as Thames talked to news crews as he walked to a waiting police car.

 

 

8:00pm

The robbery suspect Darius Thames, also known as “Etoe Da Shooter”, has been captured by Mobile Police Tuesday evening.
News five was the only station there when Thames was arrested in the Trinity Gardens community at Ruby and First Street. Allen Carter broke the news live on Facebook. Be sure to join us live at 10:00 for the latest.

Etoe Da Shooter

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s