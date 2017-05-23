Baldwin County Authorities Search for Counterfeit Suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who passed counterfeit bills at a local business.

The suspect (pictured above and below) used several counterfeit $100 bills at a business in Spanish Fort, Ala.

The Sheriff’s Office provided the following description of the suspect:

He is a white, male and has several tattoos on his arms, a beard, and was seen leaving in a white Sedan type car.”

If you have any information about the suspect, please Lee Paul at the Baldwin County Sheriffs’ Office at 251-972-8589 or the U.S. Secret Service at 251-441-5851.