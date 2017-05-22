Woman Charged With Six Counts Of Animal Cruelty

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman faces animal cruelty charges after deputies seized six dogs in her care that had to be euthanized.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports (http://on.mgmadv.com/2qGo7Zj ) 67-year-old Linda Thomas McDonald was arrested May 16 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says deputies serving a search warrant in an unrelated case found the dogs in a small camper trailer. The dogs suffered from mange and a scabies infestation.

Prattville-Autauga Humane Shelter Director Claudia Rigsby says a veterinarian recommended euthanizing five of the six dogs Wednesday. Shelter officials thought the sixth dog could be saved, but it was euthanized Thursday because of a scabies infestation.

McDonald was released Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $18,000. Jail records didn’t indicate if she has an attorney.

