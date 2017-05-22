Suspected Home Invader Shot and Killed in Pascagoula

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A suspected home invader has died after being shot by a homeowner in Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning.

According to a post by the Pascagoula Police Department, officers were called to a home on Martin Road near Colmer Middle School just after 8:30 a.m. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on the floor inside the home. He was transported to Singing River Hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation shows the deceased man forced his way into the home and was shot by the homeowner. Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Neighbors tell affiliate WLOX-TV the shooting may have been between the current boyfriend of a woman living at the home and a former boyfriend.

Witnesses said the ex-boyfriend forced his way into the home and was shot by the current boyfriend while he and the woman were trying to get him out of the house. Neighbors said the boyfriend walked outside after the shooting and called police.

No charges have been filed, but investigators say they are interviewing the alleged shooter and other people who live inside the home now. The investigation is ongoing.