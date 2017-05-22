SPECIAL: “Bubba Blackwell 360° Experience”

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) — Millions around the world have seen Alabama daredevil Bubba Blackwell launch himself into history with his death-defying stunts and record-breaking jumps.

No one, however, has seen him quite like this.

For the first time at WKRG-TV, a news report was shot, edited, produced and aired — both on-air and online — in 360-degrees. You could say that Blackwell, a “maniac” who performs dangerous stunts atop Harley-Davidson motorcycles, was a fitting choice for our inaugural 360-degree report.

The report can be watched below on the WKRG Facebook Page and WKRG YouTube channel: