Pensacola Police to pin badges on new leadership team

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) —- Pensacola Police will hold a badge pinning ceremony for the newest leadership team members today.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center.

New captains include Lt. Kevin Christman and Lt. Kristin Brown. Brown joined PPD as a cadet in 1996, climbing the ranks until reaching lieutenant status in 2015. She’s had a decorated career in law enforcement, with honors that include the American Legion 193 Officer of the Year Award.

Christman also joined PPD as a cadet in 1997 and named lieutenant in 2015. Christman’s received multiple awards through the years, including the Sertoma Officer of the Year award.

Sergeants John Austin, Matthew Coverdale and James Reese have been promoted to lieutenant.

Officers Maria Landy, David Hausner and Dylan Stackpole have been promoted to sergeant.

The changes come after Asst. Chief Tommi Lyter took over as Chief following the retirement of former chief David Alexander III this month.