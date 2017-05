Mobile police are searching for a driver who hit a motorcycle, then took off. It happened Monday afternoon at Moffet Road and Overlook Road. An eyewitness told News 5 that the vehicle that hit the biker was a blue or grey Chevy Trailblazer. Pictures shared with News 5 from a witness show the victim on a back brace. We know he was taken to a local hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was hurt. Witnesses tell news five he was however conscious and alert.

