Mississippi teens accused of killing child denied bond

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) –

The three teenagers accused of killing 6-year-old Kingston Frazier were denied bond in court during their initial court appearance.

Byron McBride, Dwan Wakefield, and D’Allen Washington all appeared in Madison County Justice Court at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

A judge denied bond for all three capital murder suspects. Prosecutors plan on pursuing the death penalty for McBride.

All three are facing capital murder charges with potential sentences that carry the highest punishment in the state.

The three could be facing the death penalty. McBride, Wakefield and Washington were arrested on Thursday hours after 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was shot and killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Wakefield stated that Byron McBride stole the car with the child inside and killed him.

All three are being held at the Madison County Jail.

The case has evoked deep emotions in the community after an Amber Alert was broadcast for the young boy after he was last seen in the back seat of his mother’s car at the Kroger supermarket on I-55 early on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

The alert was cancelled after sheriff’s deputies found the car abandoned in Gluckstadt, Mississippi. Kingston was still in the back seat, shot multiple times. Investigators believe he was killed in Madison County.