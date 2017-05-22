Mississippi Teens Accused of Killing 6 Year Old Boy To Face Judge

Associated Press Published:

CANTON, Miss. (AP) – Three Mississippi teenagers accused of killing a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to make their first court appearances Monday morning.

Pickens resident 19-year-old Byron McBride, and 17-year-old Ridgeland residents Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington were arrested in the shooting-death of Kingston Frazier.

Frazier was found shot dead in the back seat of his mother’s car Thursday morning after it was stolen hours earlier from the parking lot of a Jackson supermarket.

According to an investigator’s statement obtained by The Associated Press, Wakefield told police that McBride stole the car and killed Frazier.

A judge on Monday will appoint lawyers to any of the suspects who lack one and decide whether to set bail in the case.

McBride, the only suspect older than 18, could face the death penalty.

