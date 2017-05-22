Mississippi lawmaker faces backlash over monument post

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following the removal of four Confederate monuments from the city of New Orleans, a Mississippi lawmaker is in hot water for his comments on the removal.

State Representative Karl Oliver made the comments in a Facebook post over the weekend:

The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

Many people, including some fellow Mississippi lawmakers, slammed Oliver’s comments for promoting racially motivated violence.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu first proposed removing the monuments in 2015, and the City Council approved the move that year. But the process was stuck in legal limbo for over a year as supporters fought to keep them up.

The removal of the Robert E. Lee monument Friday was the last of four monuments to be removed.

Supporters say removing the monuments is akin to erasing history. Those calling for their removal say they glorify a shameful part of the city and country’s history.